Man arrested in MS in connection with 2023 hit-and-run crash that killed Arlington officer

Nearly five months after an Arlington Police motorcycle officer was killed in a hit-and-run crash, Dallas County Sheriffs say they have a suspect in custody.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Joshua Quintairo Watson was arrested in Jackson, Mississippi by members of a U.S. Marshals Task Force on a warrant related to the crash that killed Arlington Police motorcycle officer Darrin McMichael in September 2023.

The sheriff's department said they secured their warrant on Wednesday but didn't provide details on how Watson was identified as a suspect in the crash. Watson, the sheriff's office said, has been charged with an accident involving death, a 2nd-degree felony.

NBC 5 News Joshua Quintairo Watson, inset.

"The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to the public and media for helping get the word out about this horrific accident and keeping Officer McMichael’s family in your thoughts and prayers," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Arlington Police officials said last year McMichael was riding his police-issued motorcycle to work when he bumped into an SUV in front of him and fell. McMichael was then run over by a vehicle whose driver drove away without stopping. McMichael’s wife Linette, who is also an Arlington police officer in the school resource officer unit, was behind her husband in another vehicle and witnessed the crash.

"The death of Officer Darrin McMichael has left a permanent hole in the collective heart of our Arlington PD family. But today’s news lifts a tremendous weight off of the entire department. We’re incredibly relieved that a suspect has been identified, arrested, and charged in connection to his death," Arlington Police said. "We never stopped believing this case would be solved – and we’re eternally grateful for the investigative team who did not give up, even when it looked like the odds were stacked against them. We’d like to thank the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office for their partnership. We’d also like to recognize the efforts of the APD investigators who assisted DSO with this case."

More than $35,000 had been donated as a reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect in this case. It's not yet clear if someone was eligible to claim the reward.

McMichael joined Arlington Police Department in January of 1999, and served many roles over his nearly 25 years, including patrol officer and detective.