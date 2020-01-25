Arlington

Man Arrested in LA in New Year’s Day Slaying in Arlington: Police

Antonio Garcia was charged in the death of Cedric Dawkins

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Officials have arrested a man in Los Angeles in a New Year's Day slaying in Arlington, police say.

Antonio Garcia, 27, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Task Force and charged with murder, Arlington police said.

Garcia had been wanted in the death of Cedric Dawkins whose body was found about 1:10 a.m. in an apartment in the 2300 block of Streambed Court.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 38 mins ago

Fort Worth Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

Euless 27 mins ago

4-Year-Old Boy Killed When Disabled Vehicle Struck: Euless Police

Dawkins, 29, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Arlington detectives quickly identified Garcia as the suspect and worked with federal authorities to track his location, police said.

Police are working to coordinate Garcia's extradition back to Tarrant County.

This article tagged under:

Arlingtoncrime
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us