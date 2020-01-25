Man Arrested in LA in New Year’s Day Slaying in Arlington: Police

Officials have arrested a man in Los Angeles in a New Year's Day slaying in Arlington, police say.

Antonio Garcia, 27, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Task Force and charged with murder, Arlington police said.

Garcia had been wanted in the death of Cedric Dawkins whose body was found about 1:10 a.m. in an apartment in the 2300 block of Streambed Court.

Dawkins, 29, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Arlington detectives quickly identified Garcia as the suspect and worked with federal authorities to track his location, police said.

Police are working to coordinate Garcia's extradition back to Tarrant County.