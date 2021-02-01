Man Arrested in Hit-and-Run That Killed Woman, Child, Injured Another Child

A 28-year-old man is in custody, accused of killing a woman and a young child and severely injuring another in a hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon.

According to police, two drivers were headed northbound on Interstate 35W in Northlake at about 3:40 p.m. when the driver of an Audi A6 moved from the right lane to the left lane and collided with the driver of a Toyota.

The collision pushed the Toyota into the concrete barrier and it then rolled several times before coming to a stop, according to witnesses.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5, the driver of the Audi stopped about 100 yards away from the site of the collision and was told by witnesses that the other vehicle rolled over. Police said the driver then left the location without providing any assistance to the other driver.

When first responders arrived they discovered there were three people in the Toyota and that two of them, including the 59-year-old woman who had been driving the vehicle and a 5-year-old girl, had died in the crash.

A second passenger in the Toyota, a 3-year-old boy, survived and was transported to a Fort Worth hospital by air ambulance in serious condition. His condition is not known.

Witnesses told police the driver of a black Audi stopped after the crash but then drove away. In the arrest warrant affidavit, that driver was identified by police as Kendrick Demon Collins who police said exited the highway at Farm-to-Market Road 1171 and then turned southbound on the highway where he passed the crash scene and again did not stop.

Denton County Emergency Services/Denton County Jail

Police said he then exited Dale Earnhardt and continued traveling south where he had to pull over for a flat tire. At about 4:15 p.m., an Argyle police officer found Collins parked on the side of the road and stayed with him until Northlake police arrived.

At about 5:45 p.m., Northlake Police Sgt. Kevin Ertle interviewed Collins who said he thought the witnesses who approached him called 911 and that he exited Dale Earnhardt to return to the scene of the crash without stopping on the southbound side and that once off the highway he noticed the flat tire. He said the Argyle officer arrived moments later, so "calling the police was not needed." Police said Collins said he had two working phones in the car but that he couldn't reach them after the fell on the floor.

Collins is facing two charges of accident involving death and a third charge of accident involving serious bodily injury for the boy. Police said the investigation is ongoing and that more charges are possible.

It's not clear if Collins has obtained an attorney. He is currently being held in the Denton County Jail on $600,000 bond.