Man Arrested in Hit-and-Run Death of 67-Year-Old Arlington Grandmother

A North Texas family is grieving a heartbreaking loss just as the holiday season gets underway, which they say simply won't be the same again.

Maricela Moreno, 67, died after she was hit by a car Sunday in Arlington. It happened at about 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Park Row Drive and Susan Drive, about one block east of Texas 360.

Arlington Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found Moreno laying unresponsive on the road and a 49-year-old woman who was injured but alert.

Witnesses told officers an SUV traveling westbound along East Park Row Drive ran a red light, hit the two women, then continued on without stopping.

Family members say Moreno leaves behind six children and several grandchildren.

Moreno’s family members say the 49-year-old injured woman, also a relative, is recovering in the hospital.

Officers found a license plate at the scene and traced it back to 22-year-old Jose Martinez.

Martinez was booked into the Arlington City Jail on one count of Intoxication Manslaughter, one count of Intoxication Assault, one count of accident involving death, and one count of accident involving serious bodily injury, police records show. It was not immediately known whether he had an attorney.