Man Arrested in Greenville, Pointed BB Gun at Police

Flavio Martinez-Castillo was arrested for resisting arrest after he pointed a BB gun at officers during an altercation

By Hannah Jones

Greenville Police Department

A man has been arrested after he pointed a BB gun at police during an altercation.

According to police, officers attempted to serve a search warrant with an ICE Detainer in Greenville.

The suspect, Flavio Martinez-Castillo, refused to open the door.

When the tactical team entered, Martinez-Castillo held up a gun, police say. The weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

Police say that upon seeing the gun, the officers fired. Martinez-Castillo was not hit. He was arrested for resisting arrest.

According to Greenville police, the investigation is ongoing.

