Man arrested in Frisco charged with setting Colorado Tesla dealership on fire

By NBCDFW Staff

A Tesla store in Alhambra, California on March 11, 2025.
Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images

A man arrested in Frisco last week is being charged for setting a fire at a Colorado Tesla Service Center.

Cooper Jo Frederick, of Fort Collins, Colorado, was arrested in Frisco on March 27 in connection with a fire caused by an incendiary device at a Tesla Service Center in Loveland, CO, according to a statement from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of Malicious Destruction and Attempted Destruction of Property by Fire, and one count of Possession of an Unregistered Destructive Device, according to authorities.

Officials said the charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Authorities did not say why Frederick was in Texas. Our partners at the Dallas Morning News found public records that suggest he may have formerly lived in the state, as he was previously registered to vote at an address in Frisco.

This indictment comes after a growing number of protests and attacks on Tesla dealerships and vehicles have occurred across the United States.

