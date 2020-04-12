Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting at Far North Dallas Apartment Complex: Police

A man was arrested in a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Far North Dallas, police say.

Officers arrived shortly after 2 p.m. to the Casa De Arroyo Apartments in the 8300 block of Spring Valley Road, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The 35-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the man had been in a physical altercation with a juvenile who fled and later returned with Martin Rocha, police said.

Rocha, 21, confronted the victim and his friends with a handgun and shot the man, police said.

The Police Department's homicide response team found Rocha in the 6000 block of Pineland Drive, near Park Lane, and took him into custody.

Rocha admitted to detectives that he had shot the man. He has been taken to the Dallas County jail and faces a murder charge.