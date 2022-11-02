Mesquite police say they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly apartment fire that occurred at the Tradewind Apartments in late Sept.

They identified the suspect as 36-year-old Christopher Dunn from Arkansas.

On the morning of Sept. 30, about 35 Mesquite firefighters, including assistance from Dallas Fire Rescue, showed up at 2120 Tradewind Dr. after receiving reports of a multiple-alarm structure fire.

When they arrived to the apartments, much of the building was engulfed with flames. The fire spread and killed a neighbor, Eddie Johnson Jr., inside his apartment.

According to police the suspect got into a fight with someone who lived there and purposely set fire to the building. Authorities said 12 apartment units were impacted and about 30 residents were displaced.

Dunn was arrested in Houston and he is currently at the Dallas County Jail.