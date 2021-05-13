Man Arrested in Connection With Fort Worth Fatal Shooting: Police

A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting in Fort Worth last month, police say.
According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Jonathan Lee Banks has been charged with murder, burglary of a habitation, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting near Lincoln Park on April 4.
Police said the incident occurred around 4:53 p.m. at Lincoln Avenue and Northwest 30th Street.
Officers arrived and found a male inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. The man, identified as 27-year-old Steve Espinoza, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, two other victims were hospitalized with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.
Banks is currently being held in Tarrant County Jail, police said. His bond is set at $160,000.