Man Arrested in Connection With Mesquite Aggravated Robbery

A man has been arrested in connection with an aggravated robbery in Mesquite on Tuesday.

According to the Mesquite Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at a parking lot in the 4000 Block of Town East Mall shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Police say that when officers arrived at the location, the victim informed them that he had arranged online to meet an individual at the mall parking lot to sell his vehicle.

When the victim arrived at the parking lot, he exited his vehicle to meet the buyer, police say. The "buyer" then entered the victim's vehicle and began driving away.

Police say the victim pulled out a handgun as he chased after his vehicle, which ultimately stalled out in the parking lot.

A second vehicle, which police believe to be an accomplice of the suspect, pulled up next to the victim, and the driver displayed a firearm.

As the original suspect attempted to enter the accomplice's vehicle, the victim fired several rounds, hitting the original suspect in the leg, police say.

This suspect was later identified as Rodrick Fridia, a 21-year-old male from Cedar Hill. Fridia was taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $25,000.

According to police, the investigation is still ongoing.