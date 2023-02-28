Man Arrested in Connection With Flower Mound Mosque Burglary

A man is in custody, accused of breaking into a Flower Mound Muslim community center and stealing donations meant for Turkey and Syria earthquake victims, police say.

In a news release Tuesday, Flower Mound Police said officers in Richardson on Saturday arrested 36-year-old Muhammad S. Khan in connection with recent break-ins at the Islamic Association of Lewisville and Flower Mound.

According to police, Khan was seen on surveillance video breaking into the building on two separate occasions before later returning through an unlocked door and into a room where earthquake relief donations were kept. Wearing a hoodie, mask and backpack, the burglar used what looked like a saw to break into a room.

“It’s a shameful act that someone would rob money that’s intended for some of the poorest of the poor and who are going through unimaginable difficulties,” Razaq Khazi-Syed, president of the Islamic Association of Lewisville and Flower Mound, told NBC 5 after the break-in. “To think that someone would actually take money for [earthquake victims] is heartless.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Flower Mound Police said Khan was driving the same vehicle used during the burglary in Richardson when the city's license plate reader system alerted police to an active warrant in Flower Mound. He was stopped by an officer and taken into custody, police said.

Khan faces three counts of felony burglary of a building. He was held on $10,000 bond at the Denton County Jail for one of the three charges and awaiting arraignment for the other two, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.