Man Arrested in Connection to Saturday Shooting in Kaufman

One man was arrested Monday in connection to a shooting in Kaufman Saturday, police say.

The shooting happened near a children's birthday party in the area of Edgar Street and East First North Street and East Hickory Street, Kaufman police said.

Police said witnesses were able to identify Malik T. Prox as a shooter. He was found in the same area of town shortly after the shooting call.

Arrest warrants have been issued for other suspects who have been identified but are still at large.

The Kaufman Police Department has requested assistance from the Texas Rangers who are working with them on this crime.

Anyone with any information, any video of the event, or home video in the area that might have evidence to help police in this case, are encouraged to contact the Kaufman Police Department’s CID unit at 972-932-3094.