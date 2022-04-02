Man Arrested in Connection to Death of 7-Year-Old in Denton

A man was arrested on Thursday in connection to the death of a 7-year-old in Denton, police said.

According to the Denton Police Department, police officers and Denton firefighters were dispatched to reports of an unconscious person in the 1600 block of E. McKinney Street shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Police said a caller reported that a child inside of the residence was having a medical emergency.

Medics arrived at the scene to transport the child to a local hospital, and they notified officers that the child had suspicious and extensive injuries, police said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, the child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said during the subsequent investigation, detectives applied for and were granted a search warrant prior to conducting a search of the residence.

Both individuals living at the same residence as the child, the child's mother and the mother's boyfriend, were interviewed by detectives.

After police interviewed the family members, the mother's boyfriend was arrested for injury to a child, police said.

According to police, the suspect was identified as 52-year-old Todd Lofton Shaw.

Denton police said they have not had any history with Shaw or the family at the address.