Man Arrested in Beating Near Katy Trail

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attack on a man near the Katy Trail earlier this month.

Police said Justin Jerry Sanchez was arrested Saturday in the Dec. 13 incident.

The 69-year-old victim had been walking down the trail and was in the Katy Trail Ice House parking lot when Sanchez went up to him cursing, police said.

The victim told police that Sanchez punched him, knocking him down, punched him a few more times before he walked away. The beating left the man with multiple facial fractures that required surgery, police said.

Sanchez has been booked into the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

His bail has been set at $10,000.