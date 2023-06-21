Man arrested in Arlington after shining a laser pointer at helicopter

An Arlington man was arrested on Tuesday for shining a laser pointer at a Fort Worth PD helicopter that was helping Arlington PD locate a stolen vehicle.

While the helicopter was assisting Arlington PD, the pilot reported that someone was shining a laser at him, according to Arlington police.

The pilot was able to direct officers to the area the laser was coming from. Arlington officers found 48-year-old Gregory Bills in that location and learned that a laser pointer was in his possession after speaking with him.

He was arrested and booked into the Arlington City Jail on one count of interfering with public duties and illuminating aircraft with a laser pointer impairing operator.