Bedford Police arrested a man for making a terroristic threat at a Walmart Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the Walmart Supercenter just before 12 p.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival, the store had already been evacuated.

Officers cleared the building and arrested a suspect charging him with a terroristic threat, according to police.

