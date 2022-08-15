Fort Worth

Man Arrested For Shooting Girlfriend's Son in Fort Worth: Police

Suspect charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

By NBC DFW Staff

NBC 5 News

A man is in custody after allegedly shooting his girlfriend's son during a dispute, police say.

On Sunday evening, Fort Worth police, firefighters, and MedStar crews were called to Fairview Apartments in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male, Talon Connery, 24, who had been shot in his back.

This incident began as a verbal argument between the victim and his mother's boyfriend in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

According to police, the argument escalated from verbal to gunfire being opened, with the suspect shooting the victim one time.

The suspect, Murphy Ward, 76, remained on the scene and was taken into custody by responding officers.

The victim was transported to John Peter Hospital for medical treatment and is reportedly in stable condition.

