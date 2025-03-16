Houston

Man posing as federal agent shoots AR-15 rifle outside sheriff's office, says law enforcement

Surveillance video shows a man claiming to be a federal agent, shot 30 rounds into the air outside the Houston County Sheriff's Office in Crockett, TX

By Sophia Beausoleil

A man accused of pretending to be a federal agent and shooting an AR-15 rifle outside a sheriff's office in Crockett, Texas is now behind bars. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Clifford Heniser, 34, entered the lobby of the sheriff's office at about 7 a.m. on Saturday claiming to be a federal agent and wanting to inspect their records.

"A dispatcher told him she would have a deputy en route as all were out on routine patrol in the county. The suspect left the lobby and returned to his vehicle," explained Sheriff Zak Benge in a statement.

Heniser is accused of returning to the lobby with an AR-15 rifle.

The sheriff said the suspect tried to call the dispatchers, but they were hiding under their desks, calling all units to help.

"The suspect left the lobby and as soon as he cleared the front awning he fired approximately 30 rounds in the air. He then reloaded and walked around the parking," said Benge in the statement.

He said two Crocket Police Officers and a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper confronted Heniser.

The sheriff's office said the suspect followed their commands, put the rifle on the ground and was arrested in the parking lot.

Heniser is accused of also having a Colt pistol, two magazines in his pocket and four more rifle magazines and between 300 - 500 rounds of rifle ammo in his truck, according to the sheriff.

He's been charged with impersonating an officer, unlawfully carrying a weapon by a felon, criminal trespass and deadly conduct.

Heniser was also arrested three days prior on Wednesday for disorderly conduct in the sheriff's office lobby.

Sheriff Benge said Heniser will be transferred to another county for their staff's safety and the suspect's safety. Crockett PD is working the case and the ATF and the FBI are assisting.

"We are fortunate that none of our employees, the responding officers or members of the public were injured," said Sheriff Benge in the statement.

