Man arrested in connection to Dallas party shooting where woman was killed, 8 others shot

An arrest was made on Saturday in connection to a shooting at a party on Collins Avenue in Dallas that left a 21-year-old woman dead and 8 others injured.

Christopher Jones, 28, was arrested by Dallas Police on charges of Deadly Conduct and possession of Methamphetamine, according to an arrest report.

Dallas Police Christopher Jones

A preliminary investigation determined Jones fired a weapon into the air during the shooting, according to the report from Dallas Police.

The shooting occurred on Saturday, April 13, after police had already received calls of gunfire on Collins Avenue.

An internal investigation was launched to determine if officers could have handled the circumstances of a call differently after a shooting left eight people injured and a woman dead, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said.

Dallas police initially responded to a call at about 11:10 p.m. regarding gunfire at a party in the 4500 block of Collins Avenue.

A preliminary investigation determined a large party had moved into the street, and gunfire had stopped when police arrived, according to spokesperson Kristin Lowman.

Lowman said police who remained nearby heard shots fired at about 1:35 a.m.

The gunfire hit seven women and two men who were all taken to local hospitals by Dallas Fire-Rescue and in private vehicles, according to the report.

Coriesha Bradford, 21, died at the hospital. The other eight adults suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.