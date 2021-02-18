Man Arrested, Charged With Actively Creating Explosive Devices in His Apartment, Police Say

An investigation is ongoing of a man reportedly accused of actively manufacturing explosive devices in his apartment on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Hurst Police say they received a call about the resident at the Valley Oaks Apartments at 101 East Pipeline Road.

After quickly investigating further, police say they received enough information to obtain a search warrant for the apartment.

According to a report, as police surveyed the building, the man left the apartment Thursday afternoon and was arrested.

Members of the Northeast Fire Department Association (NEFD) Bomb Squad arrived to evaluate the scene and residents nearby were evacuated from their homes, police said.

The man, identified as 37-year-old Nicholas Lloyd Nelson, was transferred to the Hurst Jail.

A bond has not yet been posted for Nelson.

It is also unclear if Nelson has attained an attorney.