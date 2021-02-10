dallas homicide

Man Arrested, Charged in Fatal Shooting of Dallas Teen

Police arrest a man and accuse him of shooting and killing another man outside of an apartment complex

By Logan McElroy

NBC 5 News

A 21-year-old man is in custody and facing a murder charge after being accused of fatally shooting a teenager Tuesday night.

Dallas police said officers were called to a shooting at an apartment complex on the 4000 block of Preferred Place at about 9:30 p.m. and arrived to find a teenager in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.

The teen, identified by police as 18-year-old Tremond Spencer, was hospitalized and later died from his injuries, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

winter weather 4 mins ago

North Texans Work Through the Cold

Homicide detectives identified 21-year-old Markelen Jerrel Chance as a suspect in Spencer's shooting and took him into custody overnight and transferred him to the Dallas County Jail where he is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Police did not say what led them to identify Chance as the suspect. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.

This article tagged under:

dallas homicideDallasDallas PoliceMarkelen ChanceTremond Spencer
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us