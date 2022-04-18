Man Arrested, Charged in Deep Ellum Shooting That Injured Two

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Deep Ellum bar that injured two people earlier this month.

According to Dallas police, 22-year-old DaMichael Rose was arrested Monday morning by the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force after tips from the public helped identify Rose as a suspect.

Rose was taken to Dallas Police Headquarters and interviewed by detectives where police said he admitted to his role in the shooting.

Dallas Police Department

Two people were injured on April 10 when someone started shooting outside a bar on the 2800 block of Elm Street.

At last check, the victims were in stable condition.

Rose has been charged with one count of aggravated assault. He is bond has not yet been set and it's not clear if he's obtained an attorney. Rose is also being held on multiple unrelated warrants, police said.