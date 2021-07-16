Man Arrested, Charged in Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash: Arlington Police

The Arlington Police Department says they've made an arrest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

Police say through evidence gathered at the scene, and an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip prompted by local media coverage of the case, investigators were able to identify 42-year-old Charlton Harris as the suspect who struck a Toyota Camry at a high rate of speed, killing the driver, 39-year-old Douglas Oseimo.

Arlington detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force located Harris at a motel in Grand Prairie Thursday evening and took him into custody without incident.

"We are grateful for the community participation and tips that came in," said Arlington Chief of Police Al Jones. "Oftentimes, we need the public's help to solve these types of cases and that is exactly what happened in this instance."

Harris, who is currently being held at Arlington County Jail, has been charged with murder, accident involving death, and public intoxication.

Although initial reports indicated there may have been two individuals in the suspect's vehicle, detectives later determined Harris was the sole occupant.