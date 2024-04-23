An arrest was made less than 24 hours after a fire destroyed two homes and damaged six others in Frisco.

The fire was no accident, happening on the heels of another fire on Monday night just a few miles away from the first scene.

Jonathan Webb from Austin is charged in connection to the house fires that began on the 6300 block of Memorial Drive in Frisco.

A total of eight homes were affected.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"Whether it was the one that burned completely, the ground, the one next to it that had the roof, that was damaged," Kelly Kistner, Fire Marshal and Public Information Officer for the Frisco Fire Department said. "There were fences that were damaged. Some of the folks across the street had damaged their windows from the heat."

According to Kistner, the arrest came after the fire and police responded to a second fire about three miles west off Haverford Drive around 10 p.m.

“When the police department arrived on that particular scene, a subject matching that exact description, matched the picture of the scene fleeing that one,” Kistner said. “(The description) came in as having worn khaki style pants, a red shirt, a blue sweatshirt over the top of it. And we did have a picture of him at that time. And so, when the police department made location there, they found it coming out from between the houses.”

The small fire was quickly contained.

Neighbors near Memorial Drive provided police with pictures of a man wearing the same clothing. Those pictures were not shared with NBC 5.

"It came from people throughout the neighborhood, from different surveillance cameras," Kistner said.

Investigators work to determine Webb’s motive to allegedly start a fire on two properties.

"They're not even a permanent resident of North Texas. They were here visiting,” Kistner said.

On Tuesday afternoon, investigators with Frisco and Lewisville Fire and ATF combed through rubble.

"We do have Lewisville Fire Department here with us. That's because one of their investigators is actually the handler for that ATF dog," Kistner said. "What the investigators are going to do here is we're going to completely divide this entire area into small quadrants. We'll allow the dog to work. We'll also take samples from every one of those quadrants… We'll see if there's anything that's there, whether it be a chemical, whether it be gasoline, or whether it be nothing at all... We're not here to prove arson. We're here to come up with what actually caused the fire, whether it's a criminal offense or not."

A list of charges and the mugshot for Webb has not yet been provided by the Frisco Police Department.