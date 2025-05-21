Arlington police announced they've made an arrest in a murder case dating back more than five years.

Police said Monday a U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested 29-year-old Mekel Gaston on a capital murder charge in the death of Eugene Johnson.

On the morning of April 20, 2020, Arlington police said they received reports of an unconscious man outside an apartment complex in the 800 block of N. Oak Street.

Police said officers discovered a man, later identified as Johnson, with gunshot wounds to the stomach, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, detectives learned that Johnson had come to the apartment complex to meet a woman he had been messaging with online.

Instead, police said an armed man approached Johnson and demanded money. There was a struggle and Johnson was shot. Police said they believe Gaston posed as the woman online to lure Johnson to the apartment complex to rob him.

As the investigation continued, police said they learned of multiple armed robberies similar to the one involving Johnson that had been reported at the same apartment complex.

Five years later, police said video footage and a new witness testimony linked Gaston to Johnson's murder and the previously reported armed robberies, and he was arrested on Friday in Arlington without incident.

Gaston is in custody at the Tarrant County Corrections Center and charged with capital murder by terroristic threat with a $1 million bond. Police said Gaston was also charged with assault causing bodily injury for an outstanding warrant with a $1,500 bond. It's unclear if he's obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Arlington Chief of Police Al Jones praised his officers for continuing to pursue leads until they obtained the information they needed to make an arrest.

''Thanks to the outstanding efforts of our detectives, a dangerous and violent criminal is off our streets,” said Jones. “This was a situation where good police work was done during the initial investigation, but detectives needed that last bit of additional evidence to file charges.''