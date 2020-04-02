Man Arrested, Another Sought, After Clerk Killed by Masked Bandit Near Fort Worth

One man was arrested and a second suspect was on the run after a gunman wearing a surgical mask murdered a convenience store clerk south of Fort Worth last week, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said.

Joseph Gabriel Allen was arrested Tuesday in connection with the robbery and murder of Anwar Ali at the Super Big Country Mart in the 4500 block of East FM 1187 on March 27, Lt. Jennifer Gabbert said.

Christopher Karon Turner was believed to be the masked gunman who shot Ali and Allen was seen on store surveillance video shortly before the robbery, Gabbert said.

Turner should be considered armed and dangerous, she said.