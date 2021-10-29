Woman Stalked, Harassed Before Shooting; Man Arrested With Self-Inflicted Cuts: Police

Fort Worth police released new details in the investigation into the fatal shooting of Abigail Saldana Friday as well as a man arrested and charged with murder.

In a statement to NBC 5, homicide detectives said Saldana had recently been stalked and harassed and that the suspect in her death had been following her just prior to the shooting on Tuesday.

Police said Saldana was found when officers responded to a car crash on Amon Carter Boulevard Tuesday night. Police said she'd been shot and died at the scene.

On Wednesday, one day after Saldana was fatally shot, jail records show 54-year-old Stanley Frank Szeliga was arrested and charged with murder. Saldana's family told NBC 5 Szeliga is the man who had been harassing the 23-year-old woman.

On Friday, Fort Worth police shared details of an arrest where members of the department's SWAT team served a search warrant at an Irving residence but said the man inside refused to come out. SWAT eventually made their way inside and said they found the man on a balcony with several self-inflicted, mostly superficial, cuts on his body.

The man was taken into custody and he was treated for his injuries at a Dallas-area hospital. While being treated, investigators obtained an arrest warrant and once he was discharged he was arrested and transported to the Tarrant County Jail where he was booked on a murder charge.

Despite releasing new information Friday, Fort Worth police are withholding Szeliga's arrest warrant citing the ongoing investigation.

NBC 5 News

Jail records show Szeliga has been charged with murder and is currently being held on a $250,000 bond. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.

About two weeks before the shooting, Saldana posted on social media that someone had put a tracking device on her car. Fort Worth police were investigating the device but have not said if they'd determined who installed it on her car.