Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead Inside Burning Home

Fort Worth police say a woman found dead in a house fire in the Como neighborhood was the victim of a homicide.
Fort Worth police say they have arrested a man, accused of killing a woman and leaving her body inside a burning home.

On Monday, September 28, firefighters were called to a home in the 3800 block of Halloran Street.

When crews arrived, they found a woman's body inside the home, now identified as 24-year-old Jasmine R. Page.

35-year-old Jarmarl A. Hollman is now facing murder charges and is being held behind bars. Bond was set at $150,000 but investigators indicated that Hollman also has an active no bond parole violation warrant.

Investigators said Hollman and Page had an on-going, on and off dating relationship.

An autopsy showed that Page died from a gunshot wound and based on decomposition, they believe she was shot several days before the fire was set.

Detectives said Hollman lived at the home with Page and evidence at the scene led them to believe that he also started the fire at the home.

