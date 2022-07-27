Man, 25, Arrested After Viral Video Shows Women Being Punched on Dallas Freeway

A man accused of punching two women after a minor crash on North Central Expressway in Dallas overnight Friday has been identified and charged with assault.

According to Dallas Police, 25-year-old Jaleel Sheehy faces two counts of misdemeanor assault after being identified by a tipster as the man who allegedly punched two women in a video shared on Instagram and TikTok over the weekend.

The women who shared the video said they were involved in a minor crash and stopped to exchange insurance information when the man became hostile and started punching them in the head and face.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5, when the man started punching the driver her passenger started recording video with her phone. The man turned to leave, but then reversed course and attacked the passenger as well. According to the women, the man stopped punching only when a woman got out of his SUV and told him to stop.

After the man drove away, the women left the highway and flagged down a police officer along Cedar Plaza Lane. They reported being sideswiped along the 2400 block of North Central Expressway at about 12:15 a.m. and that the assault took place after the collision when both drivers turned on their hazard lights and pulled over to apparently exchange insurance information.

Both women refused medical treatment, police said.

Police said Sheehy was taken into custody Tuesday on an arrest warrant for misdemeanor assault and later charged with an additional count. He was booked into the Dallas County Jail and freed after posting a bond of $3,000.

It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.