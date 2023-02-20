Man Arrested After Trying to Enter Plano Woman's Home Looking for Sex Worker

Just when a Plano retiree was finally enjoying some peace -- after months of "Johns" showing up at her door looking for sex workers -- another strange man showed up on Sunday.

Elaine White shared another video with NBC 5, this one showing a man she said not only came to her home looking for a woman named "Rose" but that he also tried to open her door.

The man is the first presumed "John" to visit the woman's home since NBC 5 first reported on the 66-year-old woman's incredible story.

White is an innocent victim in an online scam where "Johns" seeking sexual services are sent to her Plano address.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

She said she had no idea how or why men were being sent to her home looking for sex workers. Fed up, she posted a sign outside of her home that says, "Kelly does not live here," hoping to keep the men away.

Since NBC 5's report, Plano Police installed video surveillance systems and signs outside the woman's home, which apparently did not dissuade the most recent "John" from parking right by the tower and from trying to enter the woman's home.

After Plano Police arrived at her home on Sunday, White told NBC 5 she planned to press charges against the man for attempted burglary.