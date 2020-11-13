Dallas

Man Charged With Throwing Debris Off Roof of North Oak Cliff High-Rise Building: PD

A 38-year-old man is behind bars Friday morning, accused of hurling debris from the roof of a North Oak Cliff high-rise building, authorities say.
A 38-year-old man is behind bars Friday morning, accused of hurling debris from the roof of a North Oak Cliff high-rise building, authorities say.

According to police, officers were called shortly before 5:30 a.m. to reports of random gunfire at Lake Cliff Tower Condominiums on East Colorado Boulevard. Officers arrived to instead find a man "destroying the building by throwing tile down from the rooftop," a police statement read.

Police said officers used ballistic shields to enter the building and one officer had minor injuries from thrown debris, police said. No further injuries were reported.

The man, whose name hasn't been released, was seen climbing down from a rooftop ladder before surrendering peacefully to police waiting on the roof deck below.

The man was brought to an awaiting Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance before being taken to the Dallas County Jail on charges of felony criminal mischief and assault on a public servant, police said.

