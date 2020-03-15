Man Arrested After Slashing 2 People Who Tried to Help Woman: Dallas Police

A man who put his hands around the neck of a woman Saturday night slashed two people who tried to come to her aid, Dallas police say.

At 6 p.m., the 65-year-old man approached the woman in the 2100 block of Butler Street at Harry Hines Boulevard and made sexual advances toward her. When she refused, the man put his hand around her neck, causing pain, police said.

A witness attempted to stop the man, but the man pulled out a pocket knife and cut him on his elbow, police said.

A second witness who tried to help was also cut on the arm by the man, police said.

The man attempted to run away with all three victims chasing him, but was caught and detained until officers arrived, police said.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained while being detained by the victims. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

The man faces a charge of assault bodily injury and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.