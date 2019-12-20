Man Arrested After Shooting on Spring Valley Road in Dallas

A man has been arrested after a shooting on Spring Valley Road in Dallas on Wednesday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers received a call at approximately 1:36 a.m. about shots being fired near the intersection of Spring Valley Road and Noel Road.

Police said that while the officers were in route, they learned that the suspect, 24-year-old Rashad Rodriques, was firing his weapon.

When the officers arrived, Rodriques was standing in the middle of the intersection with a gun in his hand.

Officers took cover and began talking to him about surrendering peacefully. These attempts to negotiate a peaceful surrender went on for about 47 minutes, police said.

Police say Rodriques began advancing towards the officers, who gave him loud verbal commands to stop and drop his weapon.

When Rodriques refused and continued advancing towards the officers, one of the officers fired multiple rounds at Rodriques with his 40mm less-than-lethal launcher, possibly striking him once, police said.

Rodriques stopped walking momentarily while the officers gave verbal commands for several more minutes, instructing him to drop his weapon.

Police said that Rodriques began to advance on the officers again, and when he was approximately 30 feet of the officers and still holding the loaded handgun, a second officer fired his patrol rifle, striking Rodriques twice.

Rodriques was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He has since been charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, a first-degree felony.

Police say their investigation is still ongoing.