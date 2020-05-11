North Richland Hills

Man Arrested After Multi-City Chase From North Richland Hills to Arlington

The chase took officers through North Richland Hills, Hurst, Bedford, Fort Worth, and Grand Prairie before ending in Arlington

By Hannah Jones

NBC 5 News

A man is in custody after a police chase that led officers through six cities in North Texas, police say.

According to the North Richland Hills Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding in the 7300 block of Northeast Loop 820 shortly after 1:40 a.m.

Police said the vehicle failed to stop and continued driving on Airport Freeway.

The chase took officers through North Richland Hills, Hurst, Bedford, Fort Worth, and Grand Prairie before ending on Division Street in Arlington.

The suspect vehicle stopped at approximately 2 a.m.

The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest, police said.

