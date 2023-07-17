Man arrested after making threats to ‘shoot up' Fort Worth church, police say

A 35-year-old man was arrested after police say he threatened to "shoot up a church" in Fort Worth, according to police.

On July 12, the Fort Worth Police Department Homeland Security Unit received information that an adult male had made direct threats to go "shoot up a church where the victim would be attending" on Sunday, July 16, police said.

The church was located to the east of Miller Avenue in Fort Worth.

Due to the immediate perceived threat to the victim and the attendees at a place of worship, multiple units and agencies immediately began to write a warrant to locate and apprehend the suspect, according to police.

Officers with the Gang Unit attained information that the suspect was possibly located at an apartment complex in Crowley.

Officers approached the apartment unit and were able to make contact with a resident inside.

The resident was compliant and informed them that the suspect was inside.

The suspect, DeMarcus Hollie, was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

During a search of the apartment officers located a firearm belonging to Demarcus, police said.