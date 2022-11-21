Man Arrested After Hitting 2 Women in Arlington With Vehicle, Killing One Victim: Police

A man was arrested Sunday evening after allegedly striking 2 women with his vehicle in Arlington, leaving one dead.

Arlington police responded to the intersection of East Park Row Drive and Susan Drive Sunday at around 10:17 p.m. after receiving reports two women who were walking were struck by a vehicle.

When police arrived on the scene, they located a 67-year-old woman lying unresponsive in the roadway and a 49-year-old woman who was injured but alert.

Both women were transported to a nearby hospital where the 67-year-old later died. The 49-year-old is expected to survive and is recovering from her injuries.

Witnesses told officers an SUV traveling westbound along East Park Row Drive ran a red light, struck the two women, then continued to drive.

The women were using a designated crosswalk at the time and the walk signal was illuminated, according to police.

Officers found a license plate at the scene, which they determined came from a vehicle registered to a nearby address. When officers went to the address, they saw a vehicle with heavy front-end damage parked in front of the home.

Investigators learned the driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Jose Ivan Martinez, was at the home and made contact with him. Based on their conversations with Mr. Martinez and the results of several sobriety tests they performed on him, officers placed him under arrest.

Investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.