Police Investigating Weekend Crashes That Left 2 Children Dead

North Texas police are investigating two separate crash incidents that left two children dead over the weekend.

Both drivers in the unrelated crashes were charged with intoxication manslaughter.

MAN ARRESTED AFTER HEAD-ON COLLISION THAT KILLED 13-YEAR-OLD

Garland police have arrested a man after the vehicle he was driving crashed head-on with another vehicle killing a 13-year-old girl on Saturday.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Garland officers responded to a crash on Castle Drive near Toler Road at around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators believe a black Dodge pickup truck driven by 30-year-old Jeremy Spencer of Frisco was traveling northbound on Castle Dr. when it crossed the center median and collided head-on with a grey SUV that was traveling southbound and caught on fire.

Multiple occupants were transported to the hospital.

A 13-year-old girl was later pronounced deceased. A 37-year-old woman remains in critical condition.

Spencer remained on the scene and was later arrested. Investigators believed he was impaired. He was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Spencer has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter with vehicle-serious bodily injury and intoxication manslaughter, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

GIRL DIES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY VEHICLE

Grand Prairie police are investigating a fatal collision that left a 6-year-old dead.

Police responded to a crash Saturday evening in the 2700 block of Regency Drive.

At around 8 p.m., a six-year-old boy was hit by a Chevy SUV while he was crossing the street from a residential area to an adjacent parking lot.

The boy was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 35-year-old Herschel Pearson, was believed to be intoxicated and placed under arrest.

Pearson was charged with intoxication manslaughter, a 2nd-degree felony.

The crash remains under investigation.