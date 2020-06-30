Man Arrested After Firing Gun Into Air, Running Over Police Officer: Garland Police

A wanted man who Garland police say fired guns into the air while causing a scene outside a convenience store Sunday night is behind bars after he ran over an officer while trying to avoid arrest.

Garland police said they were called to a convenience store at South First Street and Glenfield Drive after a caller reported an armed man shooting guns into the air after being asked to move his vehicle.

The vehicle, police said, was parked and blocking other vehicles. When an employee asked the man to move his car, witnesses told police he pulled out two guns and fired them into the air while yelling, "What are you going to do?"

When the officers arrived, they found the man's car running in the parking lot but he was not inside. Soon after, the man exited the store and began walking toward his car. Police told him to surrender, but he refused and went back inside the store. He soon exited again and quickly walked to his car.

The officers ordered the man, identified by police as 29-year-old Gabriel Cobarrubias, to get away from his car, but he again ignored their commands and got into the driver's seat.

One officer tried to detain him by reaching into the driver's door, but Cobarrubias put his car into reverse and backed up -- trapping and dragging the officer through the parking lot, police said. When Cobarrubias turned, the officer fell and his leg was run over by the car.

The passenger door struck a second officer on the other side of the car.

Denton police were overhead in a helicopter and followed Cobarrubias as he tried to escape through a nearby neighborhood. He stopped in an alley, got out of his car and headed toward the back of a house before running into a field.

A Garland K-9 officer joined the search and found Cobarrubias hiding in a drainage pipe. During the arrest, police said the K-9 officer was injured but didn't detail the nature or severity of the injuries.

Two handguns were also found nearby.

The officer dragged by Cobarrubias was hospitalized and treated for a fractured tailbone and abrasions to his arms and legs before being released. The second officer suffered minor injuries to his knee and hip from being hit by the door.

Cobarrubias is being held in the Garland Detention Center on multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault against a police officer, discharge of firearms in certain municipalities and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

A bond amount is not known and it's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.

Investigating officers learned Cobarrubias had an active felony warrant for burglary of building out of Dallas County.