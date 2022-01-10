Man Arrested After Dallas Police Say He Tried to Pull Over an Officer

An 18-year-old man was arrested last weekend after police say he tried to pull over a Dallas police officer driving an unmarked car on North Central Expressway.

Alexis Estrada Lopez faces one felony count of impersonating a public servant. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, a Dallas officer was driving north in the 8600 block of North Central Expressway, near Northwest Highway, when a vehicle drove up behind him and turned on red and blue emergency strobe lights from inside the car, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Thinking it was an emergency vehicle, the officer moved into the right lane to give it room to pass, but the vehicle pulled up behind him again. The officer started moving to the shoulder because he thought the other driver was trying to pull him over, the affidavit says.

