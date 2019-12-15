Man Arrested After Crashing During Pursuit in Fort Worth: DPS

A man fleeing from a trooper on Saturday was taken into custody after he crashed into a chain-link fence in Fort Worth, officials say.

About 4:30 a.m., a Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a Chevrolet Silverado on a traffic violation on the Chisholm Trail Parkway.

The driver, Juan Orta, didn’t pull over and led the trooper on a pursuit on various roadways until he crashed about 4:45 a.m. into the fence near Hulen Street and Briarhaven Road, the DPS said.

Orta, 34, was taken into custody and booked into the Tarrant County Jail. He has been charged with evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon. His bail has been set at $2,750.

During the chase, Orta slowed down to let a passenger out, officials said. The passenger was not located.

No additional information was available.

