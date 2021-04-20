dallas homicide

Man Arrested After Calling Police, Admitting to Fatally Stabbing Wife

Man says he was upset over the current relationship with his wife

Generic Dallas Police SUV
NBC 5 News

A man is in custody after Dallas police say he admitted to cutting his wife's throat and stabbing her to death in their kitchen after she dropped her children at school Monday morning.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5 on Tuesday, 28-year-old Yoni Vasquez-Velasquez called 911 Monday morning and told operators he'd killed his wife.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Vasquez-Velasquez then began walking toward a nearby Dallas police substation where he was stopped by patrol officers. Police said he had blood on his arms and clothing and a bloody folding knife in his pocket.

Meanwhile, officers were sent to the couple's residence on the 4500 block of Lizzy Drive where they found the man's wife, identified as 23-year-old Irma Bonilla, dead from apparent "homicidal violence."

Yoni Vasquez-Velasquez
NBc 5 News/Dallas Police Department
Dallas police said Yoni Vasquez-Velasquez, inset, admitted to fatally stabbing his wife on April 19, 2021.

Police said the man was read his rights and that he agreed to speak with detectives.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Irving Police 58 mins ago

Injured Irving Police Officer Recovering After Driver Turns in Front of His Motorcycle

Vasquez-Velasquez told police that his wife returned home from taking her children to school at about 7:10 a.m. and that she was sitting in the kitchen when he walked up behind her with a folding knife, slashed her throat and stabbed her multiple times.

In the affidavit, police said the man told them he was unhappy with the status of their relationship. Further details were not provided.

Vasquez-Velasquez was taken to the Dallas County Jail where he is being held on a murder charge with bail set at $500,000. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.

This article tagged under:

dallas homicideDallasDallas PoliceIrma BonillaYoni Vasquez-Velasquez
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us