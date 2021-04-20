Man Arrested After Calling Police, Admitting to Fatally Stabbing Wife

A man is in custody after Dallas police say he admitted to cutting his wife's throat and stabbing her to death in their kitchen after she dropped her children at school Monday morning.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5 on Tuesday, 28-year-old Yoni Vasquez-Velasquez called 911 Monday morning and told operators he'd killed his wife.

Vasquez-Velasquez then began walking toward a nearby Dallas police substation where he was stopped by patrol officers. Police said he had blood on his arms and clothing and a bloody folding knife in his pocket.

Meanwhile, officers were sent to the couple's residence on the 4500 block of Lizzy Drive where they found the man's wife, identified as 23-year-old Irma Bonilla, dead from apparent "homicidal violence."

NBc 5 News/Dallas Police Department

Police said the man was read his rights and that he agreed to speak with detectives.

Vasquez-Velasquez told police that his wife returned home from taking her children to school at about 7:10 a.m. and that she was sitting in the kitchen when he walked up behind her with a folding knife, slashed her throat and stabbed her multiple times.

In the affidavit, police said the man told them he was unhappy with the status of their relationship. Further details were not provided.

Vasquez-Velasquez was taken to the Dallas County Jail where he is being held on a murder charge with bail set at $500,000. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.