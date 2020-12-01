Arlington

Man Arrested, Accused of Stealing Salvation Army Red Kettle at Arlington Walmart

A 50-year-old man is accused of stealing from a Salvation Army red kettle and threatening a security guard with a knife Monday at an Arlington Walmart, police say.

Anthony Capasso, 50, is charged with aggravated robbery after the incident outside the Walmart in the 4800 block of South Cooper Street.

According to police, Capasso is accused of stealing a red kettle and a worker's backpack and threatening a security guard while trying to get away. Officers arrested him in a nearby Home Depot parking lot and recovered both the kettle and backpack.

No injuries were reported.

The Salvation Army's red kettle tradition began in San Francisco in 1891 as an effort to feed the city's hungry during Christmas and is now a common sight during the holiday season across the world, the charity says on its website.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, red kettles feature QR codes that can be used to make contactless donations. Click here to read more and donate.

