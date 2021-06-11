Denton

Man Arrested, Accused of Shooting Acquaintance During Argument

A Denton man faces several charges after a shooting left one person injured

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

A man is in custody in connection with a shooting sparked by an argument with an acquaintance last Saturday in Denton, police say.

Investigators said 39-year-old Noah Burch fired multiple rounds at a vehicle in the street and then shot a man inside a home along the 400 block of Evers Way.

A second residence was also hit by gunfire, but no one inside was injured.

Denton Police said the two men knew each other and had a verbal argument before the shooting.

noah burch
NBC 5 News
Noah Burch, 39, pictured, is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for shooting an acquaintance.

Denton Police received multiple 911 calls regarding the gunshots Saturday but didn't track down Burch until Thursday evening.

Burch is currently in the Denton City Jail where he is being held on $175,000 bond. He is facing one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two charges of deadly conduct for shooting the vehicle and the second residence.

It's not clear if Burch has obtained an attorney.

