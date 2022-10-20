Man Accused of Killing a Woman Who Beat Him at Basketball Arrested

A man accused of killing a Dallas woman after she beat him in a basketball game has been arrested Thursday, police and family members say.

Cameron Hogg, 31, has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Asia Womack, according to police who issued a warrant for his arrest on Oct. 9 alleging he shot Womack several times and left her lying on a sidewalk to die.

Dallas Police were called to the shooting on Hamilton Avenue at about 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 4 and officers arrived to find Womack injured on the ground. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the woman to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Womack's family told NBC 5 earlier this month that she was killed over a basketball game.

“We’re taking it kind of hard because it was senseless,” Womack’s aunt, Juanita Smith, told NBC 5 earlier this month. “I just don't understand why you kill somebody over a basketball game."

The family's pastor, John Delley with Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, said the shooting took place at the park where someone couldn't accept defeat, left the park, and came back with a gun.

“I believe in forgiveness, but justice needs to be served,” Smith said earlier this month.

Police had been looking for Hogg for 11 days before announcing his arrest Thursday. They did not release any details about where he was found or how they learned of his location.

Hogg's bond amount has not yet been posted and it's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.

Dallas police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Derek Koerner, at 214-671-3605 or derek.koerner@dallaspolice.gov.