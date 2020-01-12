Fort Worth

Man Arrested, Accused of Breaking Into CarMax Showroom

A man crashed a stolen SUV through the showroom of a CarMax in East Fort Worth early Sunday morning, police say.

The incident happened at about 3:22 a.m. at CarMax on Anderson Boulevard, near Eastchase Parkway, Fort Worth police said.

Police said they believed Ryan O'Neil Young also broke into a nearby body shop before he went to the CarMax.

When officers arrived, they saw Young breaking into a vehicle, police said.

Young was arrested and faces a burglary charge. He is being held on $10,000 bond.

