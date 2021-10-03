Fort Worth ISD

Man Arrest in Connection With Fire at Fort Worth Elementary School

Cleanup crews are at the school Sunday afternoon

NBC 5 News

Police are investigating a possible case of arson at a Fort Worth Independent School District elementary school.

Firefighters responded to the fire at Atwood McDonald Elementary in the 1800 block of Barron Lane just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators arrested 61-year-old Joseph Terry Dorsey after they determined the fire was intentionally set.

Dorsey faces charges of burglary of a building and arson.

We're told one person was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to John Peter Smith Hospital.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said crews were able to put the fire out quickly, "but not before significant damage occurred."

NBC 5 crews saw cleanup crews from a local fire and water damage recovery company outside the school Sunday afternoon. Crews were seen busy in several parts of the school.

NBC 5 is waiting to hear from Fort Worth ISD on the extent of the damage and any effect it might have on classes Monday.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth ISDFort Worth Fire DepartmentArsonatwood elementary
