Dallas

Man and Dog Found Dead in Northeast Dallas Apartment Fire

dallas fire rescue department1
NBC 5 News

One person and one dog are dead after a fire on Sunday in Northeast Dallas.

According to officials, Dallas Fire-Rescue units were assigned to a 911 call for a structure fire at the Eleven-600 Apartments, located at 11600 Audelia Road, shortly after 4 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Officials said when firefighters arrived at the two-story apartment complex, they saw heavy fire coming from the roof of one of the buildings.

Firefighters began trying to put out the fire and worked to make sure residents were safely evacuated, officials said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Grand Prairie 50 mins ago

8-Year-Old Killed, 3 Injured in Crash on IH-20 in Grand Prairie

Fort Worth 14 hours ago

Friends, Family of Carla Walker Hold Fundraiser to Support FWPD Cold Case Division

According to officials, during the course of the operation, the dead body of a male resident and a dog were found in a second floor apartment.

There were a total of 16 apartments in the building, and though three of them suffered the majority of the fire damage, several more were impacted by smoke, water damage, and potential loss of power, officials said.

Officials said apartment management is working with the American Red Cross to determined the needs of the residents who might be displaced.

According to officials, investigators believe the fire began in an upstairs apartment and reached the attic space before spreading across the southern half of the roof.

Officials said firefighters were able to limit the fire damage and salvage the Northern half of the building.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Fire RescueDallas Fire Departmentapartment fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us