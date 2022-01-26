Man Admits to Selling Gun to Colleyville Hostage-Taker Arrested, Charged: DOJ

A North Texas man who admitted to federal investigators that he sold a handgun to the man who took four people hostage inside a Colleyville temple earlier this month is now facing a federal gun charge, the Department of Justice says.

Henry "Michael" Williams, 32, made an initial court appearance Wednesday after being charged the day before with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Federal investigators said the FBI identified Williams by looking through Malik Faisal Akram's phone records which revealed the pair exchanged a series of calls from Jan. 11 through Jan. 13.

Akram is the British national identified by officials as the man who held several members of the Congregation Beth Israel temple in Colleyville hostage for nearly 12 hours on Jan. 15. When the final three hostages escaped, the FBI entered the temple, and Akram was fatally shot. A pistol, the DOJ said, was recovered at the scene.

Williams, according to the DOJ, told investigators this week that he sold Malik Faisal Akram a semiautomatic Taurus G2C pistol on Jan. 13 while on the streets of South Dallas. Williams told investigators Akram told him the gun was going to be used for "intimidation" to get money from someone who owed a debt.

Agents interviewed Williams on Jan. 16 and he said he recalled meeting a man with a British accent, but that he didn't recall the man's name. Williams was interviewed again on Jan. 24, after being arrested on an outstanding warrant, and was shown a photo of Akram. It was then, the DOJ said, Williams confirmed he sold the man the gun.

The DOJ said analysis of both Williams' and Akram's phone records showed their phones were in close proximity on Jan. 13.

Williams, a felon previously convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted possession of a controlled substance, is not allowed to possess a gun.

“Whether or not he knew of his buyer’s nefarious intent is largely irrelevant — felons cannot have guns, period, and the Justice Department is committed to prosecuting those who do,” said U.S. Attorney Chad E. Meacham in a statement Wednesday.

Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno said in a DOJ statement that his office, along with law enforcement partners, have worked "around the clock since Jan. 15 to determine how Malik Faisal Akram acquired the weapon he used to terrorize worshipers."

“We are grateful to the many officers and agents who sprang into action as soon as the synagogue hostage crisis began, and who worked tirelessly to track the weapon from Mr. Akram to Mr. Williams. The freed hostages, the Beth Israel Congregation, and indeed the entire Jewish community deserve that support.”

A detention hearing for Williams is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 31.

Meanwhile, the global investigation into the standoff is ongoing. Police in Manchester, England, early Wednesday, announced two more people were detained for questioning related to the incident.

That brings the total number of people detained and questioned in England to six. Two of those, a senior U.S. law enforcement official told NBC News at that time, were Akram's sons who were believed to have been in touch with their father during the standoff. The teens were later released.