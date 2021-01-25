Collin County

Man Accused of Stealing School Bus, Arrested After Stop at Sam's Club: Police

Justin Bryce Cullum reportedly took the Princeton ISD school bus Friday morning

Generic School Bus
NBC10

A 25-year-old man is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle after police say he stole a school bus in Collin County Friday morning.

A concerned resident called authorities when they saw the Princeton ISD school bus in the Sam's Club parking on U.S. Highway 380 in McKinney Friday, McKinney police said.

Police said Justin Bryce Cullum, 25, stole the bus in Princeton before he drove to McKinney and stopped at the big box store.

Princeton ISD confirmed a school bus was stolen, and officers pulled Cullum over and arrested him on Highway 380 at Custer Road, police said.

Custer also faces a charge of possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, police said. He remained in custody Monday night.

