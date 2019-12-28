Man Accused of Stealing Bait Cars From Dallas Police Garage

A man suspected of stealing a bait car from a Dallas Police Department parking lot Friday evening has been arrested.

Officers discovered that at some point between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., two bait vehicles and bait property had been taken out of the garage at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters.

About 7:30 p.m., officers saw a disturbance near Corinth and 8th streets that involved a man who was in the stolen bait vehicle and another person, police said.

Police conducted a traffic stop and took Gavin Bailey, 32, into custody. All property and vehicles were recovered, police said.

Bailey was booked into the Dallas County jail. He faces charges of criminal mischief, theft of property and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

His bail has not been set.